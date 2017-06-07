Texas family warns others about ‘dry drowning’ after 4-year-old son dies

HARRIS COUNTY, TX – A family in Texas is warning others about the dangers of “dry drowning” after their young son died days after he went swimming, KHOU reports.

Francisco Delgado Jr. took his family swimming at the Texas City Dike near Galveston. He told KHOU his 4-year-old son Frankie was fine when he got out of the water. But shortly after the tip, Frankie began to have symptoms that resembled a stomach bug, including vomiting and diarrhea.

The symptoms persisted for several days. About a week later, Delgado Jr. called 911 after Frankie stopped breathing. “Out of nowhere, he just woke up. He said ahhh,” Delgado told KTRK. “He took his last breath and I didn’t know what to do no more.”

Doctors told the Delgado family that Frankie had fluid in his lungs and around his heart, and he died from “dry drowning.”

Medical experts say dry drowning occurs after a person inhales water, and it can occur hours or even days after swimming or bathing.

Medical experts say symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent coughing, sleepiness and fatigue, and vomiting.

KTRK reports that services for Frankie have been set for this Saturday, June 10. The family set up a GoFundMe account for the boy to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.