Suspects lead police on high-speed chase after RV burglaries in Hendricks County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Two suspects are in custody and face several charges after burglaries led to a high-speed police chase from Hendricks County into Morgan County early Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects broke into RV Storage at East Main Street and Commerce Drive in Danville Tuesday night, stealing weapons, ammunition, televisions and other items from seven different RVs. One RV was also stolen from the facility, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a silver truck in the area that detectives believed was connected to the thefts.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, an officer in Danville noticed a truck matching the vehicle’s description at Commerce Park. The officer tried to make contact with the people inside the truck, which then left the scene. The officer pursued the vehicle, and other law enforcement officers from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Avon Police Department and Plainfield Police Department soon joined the pursuit.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph and lasted nearly 25 minutes. It came to an end after a Hendricks County deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle at State Road 42 and Hazelwood Road in Morgan County.

Police apprehended two suspects—identified as 25-year-old Chelsea Casey and 35-year-old Michael Gillson—after a short chase on foot.

The truck they were in had been reported stolen in Vigo County, and police believe they were involved in or responsible for the RV thefts.