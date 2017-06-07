× Sunny and comfortable today, but brace yourself for 90s early next week

It’s going to be another gorgeous day across the Hoosier state. Expect a few more clouds as compared to yesterday, but we’ll stay dry along with low humidity levels. Our average high is 79 and we’ll top out about 5 degrees below that this afternoon. But WARMER air will build in over the next several days with humidity levels going way up beginning Sunday.

We removed the rain chances for Friday. T-showers should stay up across Chicago, northern Indiana and Michigan, which means we stay dry through early next week.

This means that the Zoobilation forecast has also improved! We’ll stay dry for the event on Friday with moderate humidity levels and temperatures starting off around 80 and dropping into the low 70s closer to Midnight.

Dry conditions will persist through the weekend.

Humidity will go WAY up by Sunday. That’s when stickier air arrives. The air temperature will be in the upper 80s but it will feel like its well in the 90s.

Early next week the air temperature will make it into the 90s with humid conditions persisting with will create heat indices in the upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday.