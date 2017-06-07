× Several suspected drug dealers arrested in Bartholomew County after investigation

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office have arrested several alleged drug dealers after an extensive investigation.

On multiple occasions, the suspects sold narcotics to undercover officers and warrants were served.

All of the following individuals were arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs:

Cameron Agnew, 22, of Columbus – charged with dealing heroin

Kristen Parris, 25, of Columbus – two counts of dealing heroin

Connie Richey, 52, of Columbus – two counts of dealing heroin

Rachel Allen, 30, charged with dealing heroin

Jeffery Melvin, dealing methamphetamine

Shawn Asher, 37, two counts of dealing methamphetamine

Jonathon Villegas, 23, of Columbus, dealing heroin

Chad Phillips, 37, of Columbus, dealing methamphetamine

Other investigations stemming from these arrests are ongoing.

“Our relationship with federal drug enforcement efforts has allowed JNET to investigate crimes they would not previously have had the resources to address, increase funding, manpower and other resources that are necessary for such investigations and increase intelligence information gathering and sharing,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office, is proactively targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.