Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill brings customizable, authentic Korean and fusion cuisine to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — In an unassuming strip mall just off Meridian at 13710 N. Meridian Street in Carmel, Yelpers have fallen in love with Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill. Many Yelp reviewers call it a perfect lunch spot, so it’s no wonder Omoni made Yelp’s 2017 list of “Top 50 Places to Eat In Indiana.”

Here, customers enjoy authentic Korean food that is not only fresh and healthy, but fast too.

Omoni is the Korean word for “mother,” so it’s only fitting for owner Diana Dexter to bring her family recipes here to Carmel to honor her own mother who passed away a couple of years ago. As a mom herself, too, she says she had a certain vision.

“I raised my kids here, and they are grown now but I always wished there was some place like this: fast, flavorful, healthy, and delicious,” she said. “Something you can get to quickly and then go home and feel good about what you’ve eaten.”

Offering authentic Korean and fusion fishes, complete with meat-based, vegetarian, and vegan options, they truly have something for everyone. But their most popular dish is a Korean favorite.

“Our most popular dish is the dolsot bibimbap and it is a dish served in a hot stone bowl that we fill with a choice of rice, meat, five of your chilled fresh vegetables that we prepare daily here fresh, a meat choice or tofu or vegetarian option topped with an over easy or sunny side up egg and seasonings,” said Dexter.

Then, of course, there’s the kimchi.

“We make it fresh. We have three kinds: the napa cabbage, we have what’s called a one-day kimchi a cucumber kimchi which is not the fermented kind, it’s just a quick make, and we also have the radish kimchi.”

But there’s one thing that makes this kimchi unique from most other recipes you may find in other area restaurants.

“Our kimchi are fresh and delicious and they are different than other kimchi in most houses in that it is totally vegan. We don’t use any kind of seafood or meat product to flavor the dish at all. But it has a nice light, crisp, and refreshing flavor,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know:

But if you’re new to Korean food, don’t worry. There are plenty of options.

“Our fusion dishes for people who just want to dip a toe into that territory they don’t know so well,” she said. “You could get bulgogi beef quesadillas with a mozzarella flour tortilla, grilled to order with a side vegetable or a side of fried rice.”

A favorite lunch spot for many, Yelp reviewers love that they can customize their order from start to finish.

“A lot of people describe it as like the Qdoba of Korean food,” says Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy. “You can work your way down, pick out your different sauces, your vegetables, really build your own Korean dish, and obviously have some guidance from them so you can learn something new about the cuisine.”

You can check out Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

