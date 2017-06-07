× Mother sues Terre Haute elementary school principal, teacher for allegedly forcing son to say Pledge of Allegiance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A mother in Terre Haute has sued a Fuqua Elementary School teacher and principal after they allegedly forced her son to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The mother, Jamie Porter, and her son are seeking compensatory and punitive damages after he was allegedly removed from his classroom by teacher Kelly McFarland and sent to the principal’s office for remaining seated during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Back in March, the first-grader reportedly did not stand for the pledge.

Documents from the lawsuit state, “the law is clear that the government may not compel anyone, including public school students, to recite the Pledge of Allegiance or to stand when it is delivered.”

According to documents, McFarland asked him why he didn’t stand up and the boy stated “he was doing it to protest the government of the United States, as it was racist, greedy and does not care about people.”

The school’s principal, Mary Beth Harris, later reportedly took the boy out of class to another area of the school and practiced reciting the pledge with the student.

According to the lawsuit, the student was extremely upset at this treatment and is struggling with losing his father within the last year.

The school district was not named in the lawsuit at this time.