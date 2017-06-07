× Marsh evaluating numerous bids for remaining stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh says it is evaluating several bids from interested bidders to buy the remaining 44 stores.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and it was at that point that a judge set their deadline to find a buyer by June 7. All the bids are now in and Marsh has not said when a decision will be announced.

A Marsh spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Qualifying bids have been received from numerous bidders. The company, its advisers and the Creditors Committee are evaluating the bids.”

Marsh and its assets are set to go to auction on Monday.

People around the state are concerned that the closure of Marsh stores will lead to more so-called food deserts, areas where food sources are few and far between.

In light of Marsh’s situation, Indiana legislators plan to address the food desert problem during their summer session.