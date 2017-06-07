Man struck by vehicle while getting out of car after crash on northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was struck by another vehicle after crashing his own car on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.

The white Pontiac was going eastbound on 56th Street west of I-465 when it crossed the center line and bounced off the rail on the opposite side of the road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. A witness saw the smashed car sitting along the side of the road and was checking on the driver when another car came along 56th Street.

The driver was stepping out of the car when the second vehicle struck him.

“I’m heading east on 56th Street, I notice this car is totaled, pretty much just stop to see if he was alright,” said witness London Behrens. “[I] got out, started talking to him, turned around, saw another car coming. I jumped out the way, and saw him get struck.”

Behrens called 911 and stayed at the scene.

Zay Boyd, a witness who was riding in the car that hit the man, said it was dark outside and the car didn’t have its headlights on because of damage from the initial crash.

“We were just coming down the street, pretty dark road [and] didn’t see the car until the last second,” Boyd said. “[We] tried to avoid the car, then the guy – London – had jumped out the way. The driver of the car just got out and ran into the middle of the street into traffic.”

The driver who was struck was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the initial crash.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t hurt, and police believe the crash was an accident. Still, a blood draw is being performed, which is standard procedure.

The incident remains under investigation.