Man dies after ATV crash in southern Indiana

Posted 8:00 am, June 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:06AM, June 7, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Conservation officers say a man died after an ATV crash near Marengo.

Clinton Neal, 34, was riding the ATV with a friend Tuesday night when the driver lost control of the Polaris ATV and went into a ditch. The vehicle overturned; Neal was ejected and struck a tree.

Investigators said Neal wasn’t wearing a helmet. Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be contributing factors. Toxicology results are pending.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Marengo Fire Department, Crawford County EMS and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

