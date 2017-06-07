IMPD searching for suspect that allegedly stole over $1,000 of Red Bull from northwest side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a suspect that allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of Red Bull energy drinks from a Speedway gas station.

The theft reportedly took place May 18 at 11:17 p.m. at a Speedway located at 5025 N. Lafayette Rd. on the northwest side.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a heavy set black male, wearing a red t-shirt with white lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and white sneakers.

He entered the business with a dolly and exited with cases of Red Bull and unloaded them into a possible colored brown truck.

If you recognize this man please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

