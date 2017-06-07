IMPD arrests man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of Red Bull from gas station

Posted 4:50 pm, June 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:51PM, June 7, 2017

Adrian Cofield

UPDATE (June 8, 2017)– Police say Adrian Cofield has been arrested in connection with this case. IMPD thanks the community for tips that helped lead to the arrest.

Original story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of Red Bull energy drinks from a Speedway gas station.

The theft reportedly took place May 18 at 11:17 p.m. at a Speedway located at 5025 N. Lafayette Rd. on the northwest side.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a heavy set black male wearing a red t-shirt with white lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and white sneakers.

He entered the business with a dolly and exited with cases of Red Bull and unloaded them into a truck that appeared to be brown in color.

If you recognize this man please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

