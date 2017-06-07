× DNR: Two boaters facing charges after illegal ginseng found in canoe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– Two boaters are facing charges after police say illegal ginseng was found in their boat.

On June 4, Indiana conservation officers stopped a canoe on Lake Monroe for appearing to not have a lake use permit.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Kristina Curry, 33, covered something behind her in the canoe when she saw the officers approaching. The officers found she and Matthew Ross, 33, were trying to hide ginseng.

DNR claims the two admitted to digging it up on state property and having more at their campsite in the Paynetown State Recreation are and residence in Bloomington. They allowed officers to search their vehicle, campsite and residence.

In all, seven ginseng plants, two ginseng roots and other various roots were located and seized.

Ginseng can be legally harvested between Sept. 1 – Dec. 31 in Indiana. It must be sold to a licensed ginseng dealer or disposed of prior to March 31 of the following year. It’s always illegal to dig for Ginseng on state property.

Curry and Ross face charges of possession of ginseng out of season and digging ginseng on state property.