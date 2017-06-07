× Crews battle mutliple alarm house fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a multiple alarm house fire in Westfield.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 2100 block of W. 166th St. Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say two civilian were injured in the incident. They were treated and released at the scene. No crew members were injured.

The Westfield Fire Department is being assisted by crews from Carmel, Zionsville, Sheridan and Noblesville.

Officials say utility outages are not expected as a result of the fire and there are no building exposure issues. There are also no hazardous material issues.

Road closures are expected until around 8:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.