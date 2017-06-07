Comcast not fined after viral video shows cars sliding off icy road to avoid repair truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Comcast Cable will not face fines in connection with cell phone video that shows multiple cars sliding off an icy roadway to avoid hitting their repair truck.

The problems started with a Comcast cable box in the 8300 block of West Morris Street that needed repairs after a vehicle slid off the road and hit it, according to the video description. A Comcast truck arrived to make repairs to the box and parked in the right lane. The repairman placed cones behind the truck.

But the road was very icy, and drivers swerved and slid off when they saw the truck.

A man recording the video asked the worker if he could place more cones behind the truck so drivers had more warning. The Comcast employee said he had more cones, but he never put them out.

The video was posted by Reddit user “Amish Hacker,” and it quickly went viral, and Comcast received a slew of comments about it.

The Indiana Department of Labor began investigating the incident on December 21, 2016, and just last week they released their findings.

They found that employees did not sufficiently evaluate the traffic hazards associated with icy road conditions. But currently no OSHA standard applies to this situation, so no citation will be issued.

The letter also recommends that Comcast, “re-evaluate the road and weather conditions on a project by project basis to determine if additional warning devices are necessary to protect employees from approaching traffic.”