Carmel roundabout construction at 116th Streeet and Hazeldell Parkway causing delays for drivers

CARMEL, Ind. – The City of Carmel is currently building six roundabouts in the city and has plans for work to begin on 14 more before the end of 2017.

“Supposedly it’s going to be a lot safer for us when we are all done,” Carmel resident Deanna Craig said. “So I keep reminding myself of that, but in the meantime it’s a challenge.”

Crews began work this week on construction of a new roundabout at 116th Street and Hazeldell Parkway. The intersection has about 42,000 drivers who use it every day, according to Carmel’s Director of Engineering Jeremy Kashman.

City officials are detouring east-west traffic to either 96th Street or 146th Street and north-south traffic toward Gray Road to get around the construction.

“I live in a condo and between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. I don’t even try to get out,” Craig said. “You plan your day around the heavy traffic times.”

Kashman and his crews have been monitoring the traffic flow this week since construction has started at 116th Street and Hazeldell.

He said today crews were out watching the morning rush hour and made changes to the lights on 96th Street and River Road in Carmel as a result.

“At 96th and Hazeldell we added some additional time for 96th street traffic and then also at 116th Street at River Road we’ve added some additional time,” Kashman said.

The City of Fishers has also adjusted the lights on Allisonville Road at 96th and 116th Streets to ease congestion from the project, according to city spokeswoman Ashley Elrod.

The intersection at Hazeldell and 116th Street is expected to be closed through the middle of August, but once it's completed Carmel plans to start work on at least three more roundabouts on the east side of the city.