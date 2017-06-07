× A mild, dry Thursday

Drier, cooler air has moved in. Low temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight and the mild air will stay with us through Thursday.

A warm front will approach the state Friday night and bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, mainly over the northern third of the state.

Our rain chances will linger into early Saturday morning. Although we’ll have a chance for storms we are not expecting heavy rain. The passing of the warm front will bring the heat and humidity back for the weekend.

Expect highs near 90 by Sunday.

We’ll warm into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings thunderstorms Wednesday and cooler air arrives late next week.

Wednesday was our second consecutive day with high temperatures below average.

Expect a dry, warm evening for Zoobilation.

We average 19, 90-degree days a year.