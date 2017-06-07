1 person dead, 1 taken to hospital after head-on crash outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A person died and another was injured after a head-on crash near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The crash happened at 16th and Polco streets around 6:30 a.m. Two cars collided head-on.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

16th Street is closed from Roundabout to Polco as a result of the crash and drivers are being told to seek an alternate route. Speedway police said the area may be closed for an extended period.