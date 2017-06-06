Young girl thanks IndyCar for keeping Scott Dixon safe during Indy 500 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young fan wrote to IndyCar to thank officials for keeping racer Scott Dixon safe during the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon collided with Jay Howard during the race, causing his vehicle to hit the inside wall and flip several times before landing back on the track. He was able to walk away with minor injuries.

The second grade fan, Lucy, sent a handwritten letter to the racing league, saying how much she loved Dixon.

“I’ve loved Scott Dixon since I was really little and when I saw the crash I got so scared and started crying,” she wrote.

Lucy said she was very thankful for IndyCar.

“Thank you so much for keeping him safe!!!”