× Travelers can book one-way flights for $49 as part of Southwest’s 72-hour sale

DALLAS — Are you ready to book your summer vacation?

On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

While it’s not advertised in the sale, we even found some one-way fares for as low as $44 (Boise to Spokane, Greenville (SC) to Atlanta, Memphis to Chicago, Memphis to Houston, Omaha to Chicago).

According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.

The website shows several flights available from Indianapolis, with Chicago, Kansas City and Washington, D.C., as part of the $49 fare deal. Other trips–Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Orlando and Tampa–fall in the $59 to $99 range. The most expensive trip from Indianapolis listed on the website is to Las Vegas for $129.