Police catch Indy shooting suspect in less than 15 minutes thanks to tips from community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say key information from witnesses helped them quickly catch a man after a weekend shooting.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of East 42nd Street around 9:30 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired. Officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police later identified 23-year-old Terrance Miller as the suspect and apprehended him in the 3900 block of Donovan Drive with help from the Lawrence Police Department.

Detectives said Miller had gotten into an argument with the victim at a gas station. The argument escalated, according to witnesses, and Miller opened fire. The victim tried to run away, but Miller fired additional shots, striking him.

Witnesses quickly called 911 to report the shooting. Information from those calls and eyewitness accounts allowed police to catch Miller in less than 15 minutes.

Miller was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.