× June dry spell continues for a few days

Drier, cooler air has moved in and will be in place for a few days thanks to winds from the north and northeast. We’ll have sunny skies with a slight chance for a few isolated showers Wednesday afternoon and dry weather is likely through Thursday.

A warm front will approach the state Friday night and bring our next best chance for scattered thunderstorms. Our rain chances will linger into early Saturday morning. Although we’ll have a chance for storms we are not expecting heavy rain. The passing of the warm front will bring the heat and humidity back for the weekend. Expect highs near 90 by Sunday.

Tuesday was the first day of the month with temperatures below average.

After a wet May, June will continue it’s dry trend.

We’ll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms late Friday.

A few showers are possible Saturday morning, but the day will be dry.

Expect a dry, warmer Sunday.

The first 90-degree temps of the season are on the way.

We average 19, 90-degree days a year.