Separate Indianapolis shootings leave two injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating two separate shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

One of incidents left a person in critical condition on the city’s northeast side. Officers were called to that scene in the 8700 block of Bel Air Drive at approximately 8:44 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe there were multiple witnesses at the shooting, but none have come forward with information.

A second person was injured in a shooting near Tarkington Park shortly before. Police were called to that incident at 45 W 40th Street around 8:29 p.m.

Officers said the victim in that shooting was in stable condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.