× New Castle crews respond to multiple overnight house fires; 3 teens questioned

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Crews in New Castle responded to several house fires early Tuesday morning.

The fires began around 3:30 a.m., prompting a response from New Castle firefighters as well as several volunteer fire departments.

Four fires were at vacant homes and three or four other homes were damaged by radiant heat, according to New Castle Fire Chief Mark Boatright. Boatright said the fires were suspicious in nature.

Three juveniles have been questioned in connection with the case. They were released and there are currently no suspects.

The fires included the following locations:

17th and D

16th and F

Two at 19th between G and H

New Castle Mayor Greg York said the fire on 19th was at a home where two adults and two children were living. All managed to escape without injury.

The homes were total losses. York said that at one point, crews were dealing with six fires simultaneously, putting a strain on water pressure as firefighters battled the flames.