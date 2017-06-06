Indianapolis Colts to debut all-blue ‘Color Rush’ jerseys during upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’ll be hard to miss the color blue when the Indianapolis Colts take the field on Dec. 14.

They’ll wear their all-blue “Color Rush” uniforms when they host the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football.

The Colts unveiled the “Color Rush” uniforms last season. However, the team didn’t wear them for last year’s Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because the match-up wasn’t branded as part of the official “Thursday Night Football” slate.

The NFL revealed the special uniforms last season for all 32 teams. Proceeds from sales of the jerseys go to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country, according to the league.

The jerseys are available at the Colts Pro Shop website.