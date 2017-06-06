× Indiana State Police investigate pair of deaths at Connersville’s Fayette County Jail

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating a pair of deaths at the Fayette County Jail.

Fayette County Sheriff Joey Laughlin requested help from ISP in investigating the case.

According to state police, the incident started Monday night when a 37-year-old man from Fountain City in Wayne County was brought in on a probation violation. He was booked around 11 p.m. and put in a holding cell with two other men.

Jail staff found all three men unresponsive inside the cell around midnight. The staff began rendering aid and called for Fayette County EMS, which also tried to help the men and took them to Fayette Regional Health Hospital.

Two of the inmates were pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators believe the men ingested an illegal substance that may have been smuggled inside the jail. The third inmate was later transferred to a hospital in Richmond and is expected to survive.

Investigators won’t know the cause of death for the inmates until toxicology tests are completed. Names of the inmates haven’t yet been released pending notification of family.