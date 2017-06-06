× Gorgeous today with more heat and humidity building back in for the weekend

It is going to be a PICTURE PERFECT Tuesday! Humidity levels have come down and sunny skies will persist through the afternoon. We’ll reach 76 degrees today with comfortable and dry conditions persisting into tonight.

Comfortable humidity levels and dry conditions will continue through Thursday. Our next rain chance is Friday.

But even that thunderstorm chance on Friday will be very spotty. Not everyone will get wet. The best chance to see rain will be during the afternoon or evening, but it will be hit or miss.

Zoobilation is this Friday and you’ll notice a more muggy feeling to the air with temperatures starting off in the 80s at 7pm. While an isolated T-storm can’t be ruled out, I think we’ll have a very good chance of getting the entire event in dry.

Rain totals for the next 7 days will be very light.

Humidity and heat build right back in for the weekend and we have our first 90 degree day in the forecast for next Monday.