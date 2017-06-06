× Colts’ Chuck Pagano: No timetable for Andrew Luck to start throwing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Yes, Andrew Luck was on the field Tuesday as the Indianapolis Colts went through their latest organized team activity session.

No, the NFL’s high-paid player wasn’t taking his normal reps with fellow quarterbacks Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and rookie Phillip Walker.

Luck’s on-going rehabilitation from January surgery to repair a partially-torn labrum in his right shoulder – that’s his business shoulder – has not advanced to the point he’s throwing the football or doing any on-field work with his teammates.

The team has offered little in addressing Luck’s rehab, and that again was the case Tuesday.

Has Luck started throwing during his rehab?

“No,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said.

Is there a timetable for when he’ll start throwing?

“No,’’ Pagano said.

Was there an expectation he wouldn’t be ready to throw at this point?

“Again, I’m not a doc so we’re just following the protocol and he’s going through rehab and we’re listening to our trainers and he’s listening to himself and he’s staying the course and staying with the process,’’ Pagano said.

“When it’s time, he’ll start going.’’

Andrew Luck has not thrown the football since his January shoulder surgery. The only update from the @Colts is there is no real update. pic.twitter.com/PILk1YRQ4d — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) June 6, 2017

Luck, working under a $140 million contract, won’t participate in next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which has been the plan all along.

At issue, though, is whether he’ll be ready for the start of training camp. Players report July 29. The first preseason game is Aug. 13 against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. The season opener is Sept. 10 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Luck has focused on his rehab, Tolzien has taken the bulk of the snaps with the No. 1 offense. Pagano dismissed the idea of the Colts adding another veteran quarterback.

“I think we’re OK right now,’’ he said. “Roster mechanics, as you know, is 365 (days a year) at all spots. If we feel like there’s a need at that spot of any other spot, we’ll talk about it.

“We talk daily about the roster. It’s an ongoing process. We feel good with where we’re at.’’