Toddler transported to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from pond

Posted 9:11 pm, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:16PM, June 5, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mother pulled her 1-year-old son from a south side pond Monday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 5600 block of South East Street just before 8 p.m.

The little boy was then transported to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Officers at the scene tell CBS4 that the child wandered off to look at ducks in the pond when he fell in. It’s unknown how long he was in the water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

