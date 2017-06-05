× Strawberry Festival, Zoobilation and Pride Parade highlight a busy week of events for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While not officially summer on the calendar yet, several events in downtown Indianapolis this week will make it feel like the season is already here.

People traveling through the city will notice increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic from mid-week in downtown, especially around Monument Circle, the Indianapolis Zoo and later on Mass Ave this weekend.

Drivers should expect restrictions and slowdowns in those areas during those events and may find parking limited around the events as well.

Here is a list of some of the events this week in downtown Indianapolis:

Wednesday, June 7

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, June 8

The north half and north spoke of Monument Circle will be closed 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for Christ Church Cathedral Women’s Strawberry Festival.

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival will result in the closures of Greer Street between Stevens and McCarty streets and Stevens Street between East Street and Virginia Avenue 8 a.m. Thursday – 3 a.m. Sunday.

Blackford Street between Wabash and New York streets will be closed 5 p.m. Thursday – 5 p.m. Sunday for Circle City IN Pride Festival.

Friday, June 9

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

The Cadillac Barbie IN Pride Parade will result in road closures along the route from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Reunion Motorcycle Show will result in the closure of Virginia Avenue between Woodlawn Avenue and Shelby Street and Shelby Street between Morris and Prospect streets 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lil She Dash will result in the closure of McCrea Street between Georgia Street and Jackson Place and Jackson Place between McCrea and Meridian streets from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Sunday, June 11

SHE Power Half Marathon and 5K will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The south lane of Georgia Street will be closed 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. The following affected streets will have rolling curb lane closures only:

Capitol Avenue between Georgia and McCarty streets

McCarty Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street

Missouri / West Street between McCarty and Washington streets

Washington Street between West and the entrance to White River State Park

New York Street between White River and Meridian Street

Meridian Street between New York and St. Clair streets

St. Clair Street between Meridian Street and Ft. Wayne Avenue

Ft. Wayne Avenue between St. Clair and 10th streets

10th Street between Ft. Wayne Avenue and Davidson Street

Davidson Street between 10th Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue between Davidson to East streets

East Street between Massachusetts Avenue and South Street

South Street between East Street and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between South and McCarty streets

McCarty Street between McCarty Street and Capitol Avenue

West Street between Washington and New York streets

Capitol Avenue between New York and Georgia streets

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday and Friday evening.

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.

Zoobilation may result in increased traffic on the west side of Downtown Friday evening.