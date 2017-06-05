Shooting at Fort Wayne beauty school leaves at least 1 dead

Posted 8:17 pm, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:29PM, June 5, 2017

Photo courtesy of Jason Rey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed at least one person at a Fort Wayne beauty school.

Officers received a report of an active shooter at Ravenscroft Beauty College in the 4500 block of Lahmeyer Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Once officers were able to get inside the building they found a man, believed to be the shooter, dead, WANE reports.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were reportedly called to the scene, including city, county and members of the FBI task force.

This story is developing will be updated as more information becomes available.

