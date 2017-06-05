× Seven individuals, two teams elected to Butler Athletics Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 27th Hall of Fame Class in Butler history includes six former student-athletes, one supporter of the program, and two full teams, and will be inducted on September 15 in an on-campus ceremony.

The class includes former student-athletes Bob Bartolomeo (football), Areal Bienemy (volleyball), Joel Cornette (basketball), DeWayne Ewing (football), Kim Lubbehusen (cross country and track and field), Mark Ribordy (football), the 1995 men’s soccer team, the 1981-82 women’s basketball team, and Special Service Award recipient Winstan R. “Bud” Sellick (1947).

“We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of individuals and teams to the Butler University Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier in a statement from the school. “Their accomplishments inspired many and provided a platform to showcase The Butler Way.”

Bartolomeo remains in the Circle City as head coach of the U-Indy football team. At Butler, he spent 13 years as a player and coach.

Bienemy was Butler’s first ever AVCA All-American selection in 2003, and earned the honor again in 2004 to become the first two-time All-American in program history.

Cornette guided the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2003 for the first time in nearly 40 years. He’s a member of the 1,000 point club, led the team in rebounds for three straight years and blocks for four straight years. Cornette died of coronary artery disease in August of 2016.

Ewing threw for 8,094 yards in his career as a Butler quarterback, a mark that remains the best in program history. He also holds the single-season passing record of 3,182 yards, set in 2000.

Lubbehusen was the Midwestern Collegiate Conference indoor track champion in the mile in 1996. She left Butler holding school records in the 1,500, mile, and the 3,000.

Ribordy was a two-time First Team All-Heartland Collegiate Conference player with Butler football. He led the Bulldogs in tackles and sacks in the 1986 season.

Sellick has endowed three scholarships to Butler while providing gifts to multiple athletic funds, including the restoration of Hinkle Fieldhouse. He passed away in 2015.

The 1995 men’s soccer team won the program’s first MCC Tournament Championship in overtime over Detroit. With that result, the Bulldogs advanced to their first ever NCAA Tournament and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to Indiana 1-0.

The 1981-82 women’s basketball team included a starting five that each ended her career scoring more than 1,000 points. That season, the Bulldogs finished with a 23-3 overall record, earning a spot in the AIAW National Tournament.