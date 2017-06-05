× Police searching for suspect in Kokomo armed robbery, shooting; another suspect arrested

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting.

The incident occurred on May 27. Around 9 p.m., officers were called to the Low Bob’s at 1427 East Morgan Street on a report of a person shot. The victim, 23-year-old Austin Mealer of Kokomo, told police it happened across the street from the convenience store, behind a Northeast Self Storage unit.

Mealer told police he knew the suspects, who allegedly robbed him of his cell phone and money. He was shot once by each suspect, and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. Police say he’s in stable condition.

On June 1, police issued arrest warrants for the suspects: Braden Winters, 19, of Kokomo and Armondo Shields, 17, of Kokomo. Two days later, Shields was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police are still searching for Winters. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.