Police searching for suspect after shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on East 5th Street around noon. The 21-year-old victim was shot at least once and is awake and breathing. Police say the victim isn’t cooperating with them.

The suspect in this shooting, believed to be a teenager, fled the scene.

This story is developing.