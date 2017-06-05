× Police searching for 4 persons of interest in east side triple homicide; victims died of gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for four persons of interest in connection with a triple homicide on the city’s east side.

On June 1, all three victims were found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive. A family member arrived at the home for a welfare check after one of the victims failed to show up for work.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Mark Higgins, 64, Keith Higgins, 34 and Jessica Carte, 34. The Marion County coroner concluded they died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the murders were “not random,” indicating that there appeared to be no forced entry and the victims likely knew their assailant.

Monday afternoon, police released new information in the case.

Investigators now say four people were seen exiting a red Monte Carlo in the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue on the day of the homicides. The car belonged to one of the victims and was found in an alley about two miles away from Catherwood Avenue.

Descriptions of the persons of interest have not been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.