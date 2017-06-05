Muggy conditions persist today with relief returning Tuesday. Rain chances return Friday.

Posted 6:24 am, June 5, 2017, by

We have another warm and summer like day today. Higher humidity levels will continue into the afternoon which will create heat indices in the upper 80s with the air temperature topping out in the mid 80s.

We have a spot T-storm chance today mainly south of I-70 this afternoon. Most will stay dry, but with the heating of the day there is an isolated storm chance.

We knock the humidity out of the air with temperatures returning to the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with mainly dry conditions on those days.

Thunderstorm chances return Friday afternoon and evening. Those storms clear out this weekend and our temperatures heat up again! Highs by Sunday will be back in the upper 80s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s