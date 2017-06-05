× Man punches state trooper in face, attacks other officers in Howard County courtroom

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three law enforcement officials and an innocent bystander are recovering after a man attacked them inside a Howard County courtroom.

“It is black and blue all around my eye and above and below,” said State Police Trooper Matt Moon.

This is just one of the injuries Trooper Moon has after he says 21-year-old Jacob Gallegos attacked him and three others inside of a Howard County courtroom.

“Right on my cheek under the eye, I have three stitches,” said Trooper Moon.

The fight started in Judge William Menges’ crowded courtroom last Thursday. Gallegos was representing himself on drug related charges. When Judge Menges ruled that Gallegos be handcuffed and held at the Howard County Jail, a fight broke out.

“You could see it in his eyes that he was not wanting to go to jail and that he was going to do whatever it took to make sure he did not go,” said Trooper Moon.

That is when officials say he punched a bailiff in the face, then attacked Trooper Moon and a DEA agent. Another person who was just sitting in the courtroom was also hurt. It took about five officials to stop the 5’6” 130 lb. man from attacking anyone else.

“You cannot let your guard down…even if you are in court,” said Trooper Moon.

This is not the first fight that has happened in Judge Menges’ courtroom, but he says it is one of the most violent and now he will be talking with courthouse security to see what can be done to stop it from happening in the future.

“We will take a look at this incident and determine if it calls for any changes in our regular protocol,” said Judge Menges.

Gallegos is behind bars at the Howard County Jail facing charges for contempt of court, resisting arrest, and battery resulting in bodily injury.