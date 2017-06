× Man in critical condition after early morning shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an early morning shooting on the east side.

A 31-year-old man was shot twice—once in the torso and once in the arm in the 3400 block of Euclid Avenue. Police said someone drove him to Community North, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Police detained a person in connection with the shooting.