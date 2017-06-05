× IPS announces its Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools surprised one of its teachers with its Teacher of the Year award Monday afternoon. The award honors educators who have exemplified hard work and dedication to students and education inside and outside of the classroom.

The 2017-2018 recipient was Kathleen Rauth, a Media Specialist from Center for Inquiry 2 and 27.

According to the school corporation, Rauth graduated from Ball State University. She’s been an educator for over 30 years in more than three states. She says she works to ensure students see themselves in their literature.

“I place the highest value on ensuring my students see themselves and their families in the literature they encounter at school,” said Ms. Rauth. “I also believe that my Media Center can be the place that my students encounter narratives and cultures outside of their own.”

When she’s not working, Rauth is extensively involved in the community around her. She volunteers for several state professional organizations including the Middle Grade Selection Committee where she keeps up with recently released literature. She also helped create an evening book group that invites fathers and other significant males to read together and provide real-life role models to young readers.

To select the district’s top teacher, each IPS principal was invited to nominate their building’s top teacher for consideration. The selection committee, made up of a group of their peers, reviewed each nominee’s portfolio, including their teaching philosophy, professional accomplishments and instructional practices.

The “Surprise Patrol,” made up of IPS dignitaries, made presentations alongside last year’s winner, Micah Nelson, and CFI 27 Principal Brandi Herbert Monday.

The celebration also included a school-wide assembly.

Watch as Rauthe learns she’s being honored with the award: