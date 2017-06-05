Gov. Holcomb seeks federal disaster loans for 9 counties

Posted 8:56 pm, June 5, 2017, by

Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has requested federal assistance that could help nine counties devastated by flooding.

Holcomb’s administration announced Monday that the Republican governor is asking the U.S Small Business Administration for disaster loans that could help recovery from flooding that started in late May.

Holcomb requested the aid for Washington County in southern Indiana, but if approved, eight other nearby counties would also qualify. They include Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange and Scott counties.

The federal agency administers a low-interest disaster loan program.

Area residents, businesses and some nonprofit organizations that were affected would be able to apply if Holcomb’s request is approved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s