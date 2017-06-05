Fire causes $225,000 in damage to Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. – A fire caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to a house in Fishers Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 10400 block of Sand Creek Blvd. just before 5 p.m. Officials say neighbors called after noticing smoke and flames coming from the single story structure.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it damaged the building and surrounding homes.

No one was home at the time of the incident. Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s pets while searching the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters want to remind the community to make plans in case of a fire, including where you’ll meet and what is a second way out.