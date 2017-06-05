× Completion date for I-69 project between Bloomington, Martinsville pushed back for fourth time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– The I-69 project between Bloomington and Martinsville has been pushed back again.

The Indiana Finance Authority said I-69 Section 5 won’t be complete until August 2018– nearly two years after it was supposed to be finished.

“In the interest of moving I-69 Section 5 to completion, the IFA has engaged in negotiations with the developer’s bond holders and has made an offer to buy out the bonds and transition the I-69 Section 5 project under the State’s direct management. The developer’s bond holders have not accepted IFA’s offer to date. At this time, the state is moving forward with the goal of assuming control of the project,” said IFA Public Finance Director Dan Huge.

This is the fourth time the estimated completion date has been pushed back. The state is trying to take over the project, which is currently a public-private partnership.

“In the process of negotiations with developer’s bondholders, the door was opened for IFA and INDOT to discuss the project schedule with various subcontractors working on the project. Based on that expertise, the State is revising the completion date to on or before August 2018. This new completion date will not affect the opening of four continuous lanes of traffic in the greater Bloomington area in August 2017,” said Huge.

The Bloomington Mayor’s office issued the following statement: