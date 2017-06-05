× 3 hospitalized after vehicle strikes ambulance on run in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Three people were hospitalized Monday after vehicle collided with an ambulance in Avon.

Fire officials say the ambulance was responding to a vehicle fire when the crash occurred at the intersection of CR 200 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway shortly before 5:47 p.m.

The ambulance’s lights and sirens were reportedly on at the time of the crash.

The two occupants of the ambulance and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to Methodist Hospital to have their injuries evaluated. Officials say the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.