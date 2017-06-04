Indianapolis woman charged with neglect after allegedly letting 8-year-old drive vehicle

Posted 11:09 am, June 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10AM, June 4, 2017

Shari Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is accused of letting an 8-year-old boy drive a black 2008 Ford Fusion.

Metro police were called to the incident near N. Emerson Ave. and E. 10th St. at approximately 12:23 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Shari Cummings, is now facing a neglect of a dependent charge.

CBS4 has reached out to authorities for more information. This story will be updated.

