× West side hooting leaves 19-year-old dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police arrived to find a male shot after reports of a shots being fired.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Speedway Police Department and IMPD arrived on-scene near the 5000 block of Whitcomb Terrace.

The 19-year-old male was found in the parking lot of Carriage House West apartment complex, where he died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.