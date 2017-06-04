× Peyton Manning joins President Trump at golf club in Virginia

(CNN) — Former NFL star Peyton Manning and Republican Sen. Bob Corker were spotted at the White House on Sunday, joining President Donald Trump in his motorcade on a trip to Trump National Golf Club.

The White House did not comment on what Trump was doing at his property, but reporters saw golf clubs being unloaded from the motorcade after the President’s arrival back to the White House.

This is the 16th weekend of Trump’s presidency in which he’s visited a property that bears his name, and the 26th day of his presidency he has spent at a Trump golf property.

According to the press pool reports, the trio spent about 4½ hours at the golf club.

Peyton Manning was set to receive the Lincoln medal at Ford’s Theatre in Washington on Sunday night, along with American businessman Ronald Perelman. The medal is given to a person who “exemplifies the lasting legacy and mettle of character embodied by the most beloved president in our nation’s history, President Abraham Lincoln,” according to poll reports.

In an interview with CBS in January 2016, Trump called Manning a “very good guy,” when picking Manning’s then-team, the Denver Broncos, to win the Super Bowl.

“I very much have always liked Peyton Manning. He is a very good guy. I know him. And he is a very, very good guy. So, I have to go with the person I know and I like. … But I will stick with Peyton, because he is a very good guy.”