One more warm day then heat eases

A slow moving cold front will finally push through central Indiana during the day Monday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb in to the lower 80°s.

By late afternoon, you should notice winds shifting from the southwest to the north and temperatures should take a slight fall.

Overall, high temperatures will be in the lower 80°s around central Indiana.

There will be a chance for a few showers ahead and along the cold front Monday. The best chance for rain will likely be south of I-70.

Once the front passes, you will likely see the clouds break and the sun come out for several hours.

THE MORE YOU KMOW

With the threat of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday I’m going to suggest ceasing mowing operations Monday. (Yes, you probably could but everyone needs an excuse to not do it once in a while.) The weather will be much better for mowing/lawn work Tuesday through Thursday.

WARMEST IN EIGHT MONTHS

Indianapolis topped out at 87° Sunday afternoon, officially reaching the high at 2:54pm. This is the warmest temperature in Indianapolis this year and the warmest since September 23, 2016.

It is still a little early but I think we may make a run at even warmer temperatures for the second half of next weekend. We may even see the first 90° temperature of the year in Indianapolis Sunday. Stay tuned!