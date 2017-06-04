One more warm day then heat eases

A slow moving cold front will finally push through central Indiana during the day Monday.  Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb in to the lower 80°s.

Hour-by-hour temperature forecast Monday.

By late afternoon, you should notice winds shifting from the southwest to the north and temperatures should take a slight fall.

Overall, high temperatures will be in the lower 80°s around central Indiana.

Forecast high temperature Monday.

There will be a chance for a few showers ahead and along the cold front Monday.  The best chance for rain will likely be south of I-70.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery at 2pm Monday.

Once the front passes, you will likely see the clouds break and the sun come out for several hours.

THE MORE YOU KMOW

With the threat of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday I’m going to suggest ceasing mowing operations Monday.  (Yes, you probably could but everyone needs an excuse to not do it once in a while.)  The weather will be much better for mowing/lawn work Tuesday through Thursday.

 

WARMEST IN EIGHT MONTHS

Indianapolis topped out at 87° Sunday afternoon, officially reaching the high at 2:54pm.  This is the warmest temperature in Indianapolis this year and the warmest since September 23, 2016.

It is still a little early but I think we may make a run at even warmer temperatures for the second half of next weekend.  We may even see the first 90° temperature of the year in Indianapolis Sunday.  Stay tuned!

 

