Former Pacer Fred Jones opens 360 gym, most advanced basketball facility in the world

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Fred Jones played eight seasons in the NBA, four of those seasons were right here in Indiana with the blue and gold. The former Pacer is most famous for his Slam Dunk Contest win in 2004, but now Jones is hoping to train the next generation of slam-dunk-contest, NBA stars.

A visit to a one of a kind, high-tech 360 facility in Oregon is all the inspiration it took for Jones to open up his own 360 gym, right here in Indianapolis amid the heart of basketball country.

Friday afternoon in the video above, Jones gave us an exclusive tour of the new facility that revolutionizes the future of the game.