California’s new budget equates to a record $75,560 to imprison each felon next year

Posted 4:44 pm, June 4, 2017, by

Prison Cell Bars (Source: Thinkstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.  — California could send each of its 130,000 inmates to Harvard University and still save money over what it spends to keep them locked up.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s recently revised budget projects it will cost a record $75,560 to imprison each felon over the next year. That’s $2,000 above Harvard’s tuition, fees, room and board, and other expenses.

The prison price — the nation’s highest — has doubled since 2005. More than three-quarters of the cost is for security and inmate health care, with salaries and benefits for guards and other workers driving much of the increase.

Critics say the record $11.4 billion corrections department budget should be lower because lawsuits have forced the state to trim the inmate population by a quarter in the last decade.

But the prison guards’ union says the inmates who remain are the most dangerous and carry higher costs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s