Animal shelter pulls emaciated dogs from ‘deplorable’ home in Eaton

EATON, Ind. – Four dogs and two cats were found living in “deplorable conditions” in Eaton Saturday night, according to Muncie Animal Care.

The shelter says it helped to remove the animals from the home that had no running water or electricity. The residence was reportedly covered in trash, urine and feces.

The shelter says three of the dogs were found to be severely underweight and emaciated, causing their bones to be visible. Officials say all six were also infested with fleas.

Two of the dogs were a mother and her puppy who were locked in a “very small crate” with little room to stand or move, according to the shelter.

The animals were taken back to the shelter, where they received medical attention, baths and food.

“They required several baths to rid them of the infestation of fleas and the odor from eating and sleeping in their own urine and feces, mold and trash,” said the shelter on Facebook.

Officials say they are “pleasantly surprised at how friendly and loving” the animals were to their staff.

“They are a little timid at first, but have warmed up significantly since being brought to the shelter.”

The shelter says criminal charges are being pursued. CBS4 has reached out to authorities regarding these possible charges.