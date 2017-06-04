× Anderson boy in ICU after being shot in head by BB gun

ANDERSON, Ind.- A five-year-old Anderson boy is recovering at Riley Memorial Children’s Hospital after being shot in the back of the head with a BB.

Bentley Chestnut’s mother says that BB is now lodged perilously close to his brain stem but that he is expected to make a full recovery.

This all happened on Friday evening, as his family was driving their golf cart near Lake Killbuck.

Bentley’s mom, Natasha McAdams, told CBS4 as they were driving towards Alexandria Pike on Killbuck Trace, they heard a pop and then Bentley started screaming and bleeding from the back of his head.

They took him to a hospital in Anderson, where scans showed he had a BB lodged dangerously close to his brain stem.

That’s when they realized someone had likely fired that BB gun at the family golf cart from somewhere within a nearby tree line. Bentley was then rushed to Riley where he is now recovering.

McAdams said he is almost back his normal self, but that doctors are unable to remove the BB. According to published reports, Anderson Police are investigating but so far the person who fired that BB has not been caught.

One neighbor who lives close to where the shooting happened said she is on edge.

“I go for golf cart rides and am I allowed to go golf cart riding anymore,” wondered Julie McClain, “it’s really scary.”

If you’ve heard anything about who may be responsible you’re asked to give the Anderson Police Department a call at 765-648-6759.